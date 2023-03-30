LP's Reps-elect Ginger Onwusibe Wins PDP's Agbazuere At Supreme Court

Published:

The Supreme Court today in Abuja dismissed the Appeal filed by A.C.B. Agbazuere and the PDP against the candidacy of the Member-Elect for the Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, who is also a sitting member of the Abia State House of Assembly representing the Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency.





Appeal No. SC/CV/420/2023 between PDP V. INEC, Labour Party, Onwusibe Obinna Ginger had earlier come up for hearing on Tuesday the 28th day of March 2023. On that date, Lead Counsel for the Appellant, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN had asked for an adjournment because the time within which he was to reply to the Briefs of the Respondents was still running.





Hon. Ginger Onwusibe’s Counsel, Nnamdi Nwokocha-Ahaaiwe, Esq. however informed the Court that there was no need to adjourn the Appeal which should be dismissed in limine because it was purely AN ACADEMIC EXERCISE since the Supreme Court no longer had the jurisdiction to adjudicate the substantive issues in the Originating Summons, thus making the reliefs sought in the Appeal by the Appellant, ungrantable.





However, Prof. Ozekhome, SAN insisted on his right to an adjournment and the Supreme Court obliged him with an adjournment to today the 30th day of March 2023.





At the resumed hearing of the Appeal today, the noble Justices of the Supreme Court wasted no time in taking on Counsel for the Appellant on the issues raised by the 3rd Respondent’s Counsel on the 28th of March 2023. Notwithstanding the best efforts and insistence of Ozekhome, SAN, the noble Justices of the Apex Court stated that the Appeal was a complete waste of their precious judicial time.





In order to avert a looming hefty fine should he insist on the Appeal being heard, Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN (to the great chagrin and angst of A.C.B. Agbazuere who was in Court) reluctantly applied to withdraw the incompetent Appeal and the Supreme Court promptly dismissed it.





Reacting to his victory, the Hon. Member-Elect, House of Representatives, National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, who also won at both the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal and who was also present at the Supreme Court gave God the glory

