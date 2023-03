Published:

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided over by Justice Zainab Abubakar has granted a journalist and publisher of an online medium, CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo, bail.

Politics Nigeria reports that Justice Abubakar had on Monday morning remanded Jalingo to Kuje prison for “cybercrime”.

Jalingo was accused of defaming Elizabeth Ayade, the wife of Frank Ayade, who is a brother of Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, and was sent to Kuje prison until Thursday.

