Reports reaching CKN News have it that Kambilichukwu the first son of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is dead

Kambi died on Wednesday while playing football in school

It was gathered that the 16 year old boy was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead





Kambili is the first son from his first marriage and a grandson to Nollywood veteran actor Pete Edochie

