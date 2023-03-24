Igbo Man Wins Taraba State House Of Assembly Election

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Nelson Len , a south easterner has won the House of Assembly elections in Northern state, Taraba.

PDP’s Len won the Nguroje constituency seat defeating Barrister Bappe Muhammed, a serving member.

All Progressives Congress (APC), Hajiya Batulu Muhammed and Borinica Alhassan of the PDP are the two females that won Gashaka and Bali constituencies respectively.

In the 24-member assembly, PDP won 14 seats, APC 7, NNPP 2 and SDP 1.

Equally, the state Collation Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor M.A AbdulAziz announced Kefas Agbu has the winner of the March 18th gubernatorial election in Taraba State.

According to the C.O, Agbu won the election polling 257,926 votes while Prof. Sani Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polling 202,277 votes was second.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Bwacha emerged was third after polling 142,502 votes.

Agbu has assured that his administration will hit the ground running from day one immediately he assumes office.

