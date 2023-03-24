Missing Radio Host Found Dead

Published:

The Police confirmed that they found the body of the Popular San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift floating in the water of a San Francisco Bay more than a month after he went missing, DailyMail reports on Thursday.

The radio host went missing after making comments about his health live on air.

Vandergrift was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2021.

Police confirmed they found his body in the water at Pier 39 just before 5 pm on Wednesday.

Vandergrift first went missing after he told listeners about mysterious brain issues he was experiencing.

