NYSC Pays Insurance Benefit To Parents Of Missing Corps Member

The National Youth Service Corps has paid the insurance benefit to the family of Corps Member Omale Victor EB/21A/1487, who went missing in 2021 during his service year in Ebonyi State.

It would be recalled that the then Director General and NYSC Management had earlier visited the Omale family in 2021 at Lokoja when the incident happened.

Since then till date, the NYSC has been passionately in touch with the family.

The Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed while handing over the cheque to the parents of the Corps Member, Mr Omale Samuel and Mrs Omale Elizabeth at their residence in Lokoja, today, said the Scheme would continue to identify with the family.

He encouraged the family that NYSC would continue to show love and commitment towards them, while he also advised the family not to loose faith in God.

"Accept our deepest sympathy and take heart that hope is still alive", he said.

In his response, Mr Omale Samuel congratulated General Ahmed on his appointment as the new Director General of NYSC.

He commended the NYSC Management for its favourable disposition to his family since the incident happened, while he prayed that God would bring back his son alive.

The Director General was accompanied by the Director, Special Duties, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, Director, Press and Public Relations Mr Eddy Megwa, Director, Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mr Ayodele Omotade and NYSC Kogi State Coordinator, Mrs Mofoluwaso Williams.

