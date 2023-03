Published:

The Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State, Funke Akindele has lost her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State to the incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the results collated from the polling unit, PDP secured a total of 19 votes while APC scored 77 votes. Labour Party polled 3 votes.

