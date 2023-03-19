Sanwo-Olu, Rhodes-Vivour Bicker Violence Threat

Published:

The APC cautioned the Labour Party, LP, governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, over his statement that INEC and security agents should be blamed if Lagos boiled over the polls.

Publicity Secretary of APC, Lagos, Seye Oladejo, who cautioned Rhodes-Vivour, in a statement, called on the police to arrest the LP candidate.

Oladejo said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress has been drawn to a statement made by Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Gbadebo Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour, on today’s elections.

“He accuses the Independent National Electoral Commission and the police of ‘provoking Lagosians’ and warning that ‘if tonight Lagos catches fire, it is not our fault.’

“He says ‘a lot of places are still under attack by thugs and hooligans of the APC.’ This scaremongering is typical of bad losers who lack the spirit of sportsmanship.

“The security agencies should note Mr. Rhodes-Vivour’s threat to set Lagos on fire as his predilection for violence and warmongering is well known to Nigerians.

“Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of our state, law enforcement agencies should know who to grab – Mr Rhodes-Vivour.”

