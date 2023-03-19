Peter Obi Reaches Out To Attacked Supporters

Published:

Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, has reached out to his supporters attacked during Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections.

There was widespread violence, especially in Lagos, during the elections.

Although different parties got involved in the violence, photo and video evidence showed that Obi’s supporters were the worse hit in Lagos.

According to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in the state, an agent of the party was gunned down during the election.

In a series of tweets, Obi condoled with the victims.

“With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election. My prayers and wishes for a quick recovery of the injured.”

“My sincere condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. May God Almighty grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their sad irreplaceable loss.

“I pray earnestly that God Almighty will save and help Nigeria out of this precarious situation,” he wrote.

