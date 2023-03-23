For Nyesom Wike, Character Defines A Man ..By CKN ( Opinion )

FOR NYESOM WIKE , CHARACTER DEFINES A MAN BY CKN
I am one of the greatest admirer of Governor Nyesom Wike
Without knowing him personally I've seen in him courage and a man with immense capacity to perform
His performance in Rivers State in the area of projects is unprecedented and there for all to see
But beyond that, projects alone does not define a man
What makes a man a real man is CHARACTER
That is where i have issues with him
The way he talks, behaves portray him as someone who loves power
There are several examples but I'll just limit myself to just three recent developments
Because of the hate for Raymond Dokpesi for backing Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike has been on a mission to destroy the Edo man's businesses in Rivers state
Yesterday he gave the management of AIT 48 hours to vacate their buildings, he warned that the buildings will be demolished thereafter under flimsy excuses
Everyone including the NUJ have begged him , he refused
Also yesterday, after being accused of betrayal by Peter Obi, this was what he said
"Peter Obi is an Ingrate, I Made Him, I Personally Picked Him as Atiku's VP in 2019 - Wike
“I take exception to Peter Obi’s comments that I came out against him. People are not being sincere, people are not appreciative,”
Anyone familiar with what transpired during the last Presidential election in Rivers will know that Wike was not telling the truth
Wike misled the five G5 PDP governors to pick up a fight with their parties ( even if he has some justifications ) but he who fights and run away lives to fight another day
Today most of the Governors lost their Senatorial bids, some also failed in their bid to win their States for their party
Abia and Benue are classical examples , Enugu escaped by whiskers
The time they ought to use to perform their duties and win the hearts of their people they used in juncating allover the globe with Wike
The only lucky one amongst them is Seyi Makinde of Oyo
I just keep on wondering what kind of a Vice President Wike would have made with his sheer display of power and intolerance
Well , I think in due time he will look back and think of his actions and inactions
But he should know that power is transient
There is life after Government House
Yagazie
Oga di nma
CKN is a law graduate, UK Certified Chartered Arbitrator and Journalist
