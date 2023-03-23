Nigerian Man, Girlfriend Arrested For Drug Smuggling In South Africa

Published:

A Nigerian man and his girlfriend were arrested after they were caught travelling with drugs by members of the East London Tactical Response Team.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, after the TRT’s R75 000 drug bust, the investigation was taken over by the East London-based South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau.

IOL reports that Promise Uchechukwu, 29, and his girlfriend, Anihle Sikade, 27, were arrested on Saturday, March 18.

“It is alleged that on March 18, members attached to TRT discovered a large quantity of drugs, ammunition, and firearm while searching a house in the Cuba administrative area in Butterworth. They arrested one suspect.

“On the same day, they received further information that the drug dealer from East London who supplied the suspects with drugs was on his way to Butterworth for another delivery.

“The members had a description of the vehicle which is normally used to deliver the drugs and kept observation on the N2 near Komga when they noticed the suspicious vehicle,” Mgolodela said.

Upon searching the vehicle, five packets of tik were hidden under the passenger seat.

“The driver and his girlfriend were arrested for dealing drugs. Five 100g packets of tik to the street value of R75 000 and a Ford Ecosport worth R80 000 were seized during the arrest,” Mgolodela said.

The couple appeared in the Komga Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Their case was postponed until March 28 for a bail application.

