Police Arrest Man Over Murder Of Bar Attendant in Lagos Club

The Police in Lagos, yesterday, said one person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a bar attendant at Club 183, Ago Palace Way, Lagos.

The bar attendant, Destiny Ifeayinchukwu, was alleged to have been beaten by some men clad in military uniform and some private guards attached to the night club last Friday, over a missing turntable mixer.

Trouble, it was gathered, started for the late Destiny after the Disc Jockey, DJ, turntable mixer was discovered to be missing from its usual position in the club last Friday night.

A friend of the deceased, who gave his name simply as Kenneth, explained: “He was blamed for the missing DJ turntable mixer. When asked, he denied knowledge of it. Some senior members of staff of the club ordered some security men in military uniform to beat him to extract the truth from him. Yet he said he knew nothing about it.

“When the men in military uniform left, the beating continued. They beat him until he passed out. They were bragging that nothing can be done to them because late Destiny’s parents were poor. We desire justice for Destiny. The Police should investigate and bring his killers to book.”

A short video of the torture showed where he was stripped, his legs bound and was being beaten.

Contacted, Lagos State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hudenyin, said the investigation into the matter was ongoing, adding: “We have a suspect in our custody. Detectives at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, have commenced an investigation into the matter.”

