Family Rejects Casket Brought By Son-in-law For Mother-in-law’s Burial, Says Not Beautiful

Published:

A family rejected a coffin brought by their son-in-law for his mother-in-law's burial in Tombo Mbatie, in the Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State.

A Facebook user, Bem Raphael Aondongu, disclosed this via his page on Thursday.

According to him, the family rejected the casket because it was not beautiful, and too poor to bury a member of their family.

He wrote, “Sons of a deceased mother rejected and threw away a casket brought by son-in-law from Wannue Tarkaa to Tombo Mbatie, Buruku BENUE state.





“In the early hours of today, an undisclosed family rejected a casket brought by son-in-law for the burial of mother-in-law.

“As the TIV tradition demands, when a mother or a father dies, the first female child who is married is saddled with the responsibility to make provision for a casket for the burial of any of the deceased parents.

“And for the maintenance of tradition, the first female child, in conjunction with her husband who is a son-in-law to the deceased mother, tried as he could to bring this casket in the pictures below but only to be rejected.

“According to the family of the deceased, they said the casked isn't beautiful and too poor to bury a member of their family. You can see how they casket is turned upside down.”





Share This