Okezie Ikpeazu Sacks All Political Aides In Abia

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate sack of all political appointees in the state.

Those affected include: Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants, Special Advisers and Technical Officers, thereby increasing the number of appointees sacked by the governor after his failed senatorial election and his inability to install his successor.

The governor further directed the State Accountant General to ensure immediate payment of March 2023 stipends to all the appointees.

The sack was made public by the Secretary to the State Government, Barrister Chris Ezem.

The governor thanked them for their contributions and services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

