Governor Elect Eno Umo Receives Certificate Of Returns, Thanks Akwa Ibomites ( Pictures)

Governor elect Pastor Eno Umo of Akwa Ibom speech after receiving his certificate of return on Thursday

"I am honored and deeply grateful to have received the Certificate of Return from the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Akwa Ibom State, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe and his team, and the Honourable National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, South South zone. I dedicate this victory to God Almighty and the good people of Akwa Ibom State who have embraced our vision for peace, development, unity, Christ-centric leadership and a governance philosophy that puts accent on humility and the embrace of our common humanity.

I express my gratitude to my Political Father, His Excellency, Governor Udom Emmanuel, our First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Martha Udom Emmanuel, my dear wife and Incoming First Lady, Pastor (Mrs.) Patience Umo Eno, our Deputy Governor-Elect, Distinguished Senator Akon Eyakenyi, my wonderful children and their spouses, my siblings, and grand-children for their prayer support, faith and trust in my capacity to lead this State.

I also thank our great Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), our able Chairman, Elder Aniekan Akpan and the State Working Committee of the Party, the numerous Support Groups, Fathers in Faith, the entire Evangelical Community in the State, our stakeholders, Elder statesmen such as former Governor, Obong (Arc) Victor Attah, Chief Michael Afangideh, Distinguished Senator Effiong Bob, among others, our Campaign Director-General, H.E., Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN and the Campaign Council, various Directorates, the Youth, Women, Elders etc. Your support and sacrifices made this victory possible.





I invite my brothers who contested for the same position to join me in deepening the continued peace and progress of our dear State. I remain committed to being a Governor for all Akwaibomites irrespective of their political affiliations.





I thank the other contestants who have visited to congratulate me and promised to work with me in furtherance of our developmental agenda as enshrined in our A.R.I.S.E. Agenda. I also thank the Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), Akwa Ibom State, Hon. Ubong Emmanuel, and the entire leadership of the organization for their ringing endorsement of our victory.





As we move forward, let us eschew hatred based on our political differences. Political campaigns are over, it's time to heal the land and further move the needle of development of our State collectively, in one accord and with unbroken spirit of kindredship. That is the spirit I will bring to the administration of this State, so help me God.

Thank you again for this great moment. God bless us all.

