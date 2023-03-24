Dele Momodu Advises Peter Obi Over Tinubu's Tribunal Case

Published:

Bashorun Dele Momodu has advised Peter Obi to fortify himself and brace up over his petition to the Election Petition tribunal on Bola Tinubu's alleged drugs involvement

"Bringing drug trafficking case of Tinubu to court is highest humiliation and embarrassment Tinubu will ever suffer in his life.

Peter Obi should provide more security to himself because he is dealing with a dangerous man that can do anything to have his way.

Peter should go and ask Lagosians what happened to PDP governorship candidate, Late Funsho Williams for challenging Tinubu’s anointed Fashola In governorship race."

- Dele Momodu

