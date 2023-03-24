Gov Matawalle Seeks Forgiveness After Losing Election

Published:

The Zamfara State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bello Matawalle has conceded defeat in the governorship election held on the 18th of March, 2023.

Recall that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to CKN NEWS, Matawalle in an audio message to the Zamfara people, charge his supporters to accept his defeat as the will of Almighty Allah.

According to Matawalle, his administration achieved political reconciliation and this gave the chance for peaceful campaign rallies.

Speaking further he asked people he had offended or hurt to forgive, adding that he is a human being like anyone.

Matawalle said, “We have achieved the political reconciliation and this paved way for peaceful campaign rallies and healthy political activities in the state.

“If I have knowingly or unknowingly offended or hurt the feeling of anyone, I seek his or her forgiveness. I’m a human being like anyone and only Almighty Allah’s deeds or actions are error-free.

“I’m also using this medium to appeal for calm and sympathise with those who have lost their property in the name of celebration. We should understand that we have no other place than Zamfara state.

“We are also calling on the incoming administration to work hard to restore peace to the state. We are grateful for the commitment and hard work and resilience of the people of our dear state.”

