Alex Otti Election : Why I Bought Brand New Jeep For Abia INEC Returning Officer. ..Businessman

An Abia Businessman, Steven Ukpabi, has decided to present a brand new new Prado Jeep to INEC returning officer, Prof. Nnenna Oti, for her integrity and refusal to compromise Abia Governorship results which led to the election of Alex Otti of Labour Party

He made this statement on a post on his verified social media handle

He wrote, “For your outstanding service to the people of Abia, I hereby request for this Prado to be delivered to Mrs Nnenna Nnennaya Oti immediately it arrives Nigeria next month.

Thank you for your service in Abia.”

