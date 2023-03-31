Badagry International Film Festival BIFIF Appoints Segun Arinze As Festival Director

Published:

The Badagry International Film Cultural & Sports Festival, also known as "BIFIF” is set to make its debut in August 2023. The festival, which will take place at the Lagos Theatres in the historic town of Badagry, Lagos, is currently accepting submissions via Film Freeway.

The festival promises to showcase independent films from filmmakers around the world, as well as VIP events, filmmaker panels, and an awards ceremony. This inaugural film festival is part of the BIFIF mission to support and develop the artistic appreciation, educational opportunities, and growth of independent film in and around Badagry, Africa, and people of African descent. The foundation's primary functions, through the film festival, are to promote the exhibition of independent films and support future filmmaking endeavours through scholarship opportunities.

The Festival founder and CEO, Viyon Awhanse, and the Festival director for the maiden edition, Segun Arinze, also known as Black Arrow, are both well-known figures in the Nigerian film industry. Arinze is a famous actor, director, producer, writer, singer, voice-over artiste, and TV host in Nollywood. He has produced some documentaries and appeared on popular TV shows such as Give and Take National Lottery Game show and No Holds Barred, a TV interview show.

For more information about the Badagry International Film Festival, visit the website at *https://t.ly/tn3t* .

To stay up-to-date with future releases, breaking news about films, sponsors, events, and deadlines, follow the festival on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bififestival.

If you're interested in submitting an independent film to the festival, visit https://filmfreeway.com/BadagryInternationalFilmFestival.

The maiden edition of Badagry International Film Festival is presented by the My Badagry My Future International Foundation & Gbagi Communications Ltd. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to showcase your independent film and be a part of the History.





MEDIA CONTACT:

Pentho Francis

+234 803 760 5618

Email Address: info@bifif.com

Share This