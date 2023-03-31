Taxi Driver Loses Control After Seizure, Kills Security Guard

Published:





A taxi driver, 45, lost control due to a seizure and knocked down a pedestrian, 37, who works as s security guard.

The spokesperson for Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department in South Africa, Lieutenant-Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, said the driver had a seizure and lost control of the vehicle, which knocked down and killed a security guard, South Africa News reports on Friday.





According to Thepa, the incident happened on March 29, 2023, between 8 and 9am and the EMPD motorcycle unit members operating on the freeway responded to a fatal crash on the R21 Freeway direction north.





Thepa said, “Preliminary investigations reveal that the taxi driver had a seizure while behind the steering wheel, lost control of the minibus and knocked over the male pedestrian in a full uniform of a well-known private security company.





"Medical personnel declared the security guard dead at the scene.





"A case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Kempton Park police station and detective assigned by the South African Police Service to probe the incident."









