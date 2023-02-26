Verdict 2023: Tinubu Wins 17 LG Declared In Ogun ( Full Results)

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in all the 17 local government areas, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared in Ogun State.
Tinubu won all the 17 Local government areas declared so far, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is trailing behind him.
The Collation Officer for the State, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale announced the result at the State Collation Centre for the State.
REMO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 48,886
Accredited Voters: 11,148
APC: 5,814
PDP: 3,627
LP: 984
NNPP: 22
ADC: 71
Total valid votes: 10,665
Rejected votes: 478
Total votes cast: 11,143
IKENNE LG
Registered voters: 67,914
Accredited Voters: 20,126
APC: 9,431
ADC: 115
PDP: 6,616
LP: 2,678
NNPP: 39
SDP: 07
Total votes cast: 19,159
Rejected votes: 967
Total votes cast: 20,126
Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.
EGBADO SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 13,3001
Accredited Voters: 31,192
APC: 18,471
ADC: 342
PDP: 5,012
LP: 3,126
NNPP: 117
Total valid votes: 29,518
Rejected votes: 1,672
Total votes cast: 31,190
EWEKORO LG
Registered voters: 94,681
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 9,778
ADC: 1,247
PDP: 3,646
LP: 2,287
NNPP: 79
Total valid votes: 17,521
Rejected votes: 876
Total votes cast: 18,397
ABEOKUTA NORTH LG
Registered voters: 167,753
Accredited Voters: 33,027
APC: 20,094
ADC: 1,285
PDP: 5,057
LP: 4,092
NNPP: 104
Total valid votes: 31,270
Rejected votes: 1,738
Total votes cast: 33,008
Two units cancelled due to over voting.
IJEBU NORTH LG
Registered voters: 133,122
Accredited Voters: 34,035
APC: 21,844
ADC: 300
PDP: 7,233
LP: 2,372
NNPP: 50
Total valid votes: 32,289
Rejected votes: 1,555
Total votes cast: 33,844
Two unit cancelled due to mal-accreditation.
IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG
Registered voters: 52,457
Accredited Voters: 13,206
APC: 7,430
ADC: 135
PDP: 2,859
LP: 1,779
NNPP: 19
Total valid votes: 12,522
Rejected votes: 683
Total votes cast: 13,205
IMEKO AFON LG
Registered voters: 70,223
Accredited Voters: 18,411
APC: 12,146
ADC: 143
PDP: 4,560
LP: 568
NNPP: 32
Total valid votes: 17,639
Rejected votes: 762
Total votes cast: 18,411
ODEDA LG
Registered voters: 94,048
Accredited Voters: 22,068
APC: 12,945
ADC: 425
PDP: 3,855
LP: 3,064
NNPP: 73
Total valid votes: 20,917
Rejected votes: 1,123
Total votes cast: 22,040
EGBADO NORTH LG
Registered voters: 130,063
Accredited Voters: 33,594
APC: 19,053
ADC: 491
PDP: 9,830
LP: 1,535
NNPP: 478
Total valid votes: 31,972
Rejected votes: 1,438
Total votes cast: 33,410
IJEBU-ODE LG
Registered voters: 90,760
Accredited Voters: 25,028
APC: 16,072
ADC: 188
PDP: 4,057
LP: 3,162
NNPP: 56
Total valid votes: 24,058
Rejected votes: 882
Total votes cast: 24,940
One cancellation due to over voting
SAGAMU LG
Registered voters: 169,347
Accredited Voters: 38,641
APC: 21,118
ADC: 323
PDP: 8,136
LP: 6,437
NNPP: 152
Total valid votes: 36,825
Rejected votes: 1,797
Total votes cast: 38,622
IPOKIA LG
Registered voters: 136,281
Accredited Voters: 39,928
APC: 16,929
ADC: 162
PDP: 16,082
LP: 1,860
NNPP: 186
Total valid votes: 37472
Rejected votes: 2,450
Total votes cast: 39,922
ODOGBOLU LG
Registered voters: 95,530
Accredited Voters: 23,123
APC: 12,374
ADC: 179
PDP: 6,176
LP: 2,688
NNPP: 36
Total valid votes: 22,096
Rejected votes: 1,027
Total votes cast: 23,123
One unit was cancelled due to over voting
ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG
Registered voters: 242,151
Accredited Voters: 50,289
APC: 28,111
ADC: 587
PDP: 7,787
LP: 8,930
NNPP: 137
Total valid votes: 47,768
Rejected votes: 2,454
Total votes cast: 50,222
One polling unit was cancelled due to violence
OGUN WATERSIDE LG
Registered voters: 52,359
Accredited Voters: 15,121
APC: 8,522
ADC: 148
PDP: 5,090
LP: 481
NNPP: 29
Total valid votes: 14,404
Rejected votes: 714
Total votes cast: 15,118
Two units were cancelled due to no access to polling unit and over voting.
IFỌ LGA
REGD VOTERS – 261,988
ACCREDITED VOTERS 49,414
APC – 26,507
LP – 9,751
NNPP 161
PDP 5,760
TOTAL VALID VOTES – 46,013
REJECTED VOTES – 3,401
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 49,414
