Verdict 2023: Tinubu Wins 17 LG Declared In Ogun ( Full Results)

Published:

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in all the 17 local government areas, that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared in Ogun State.





Tinubu won all the 17 Local government areas declared so far, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is trailing behind him.

The Collation Officer for the State, Prof. Kayode Oyebode Adebowale announced the result at the State Collation Centre for the State.





REMO NORTH LG





Registered voters: 48,886

Accredited Voters: 11,148

APC: 5,814

PDP: 3,627

LP: 984

NNPP: 22

ADC: 71

Total valid votes: 10,665

Rejected votes: 478

Total votes cast: 11,143





IKENNE LG





Registered voters: 67,914

Accredited Voters: 20,126

APC: 9,431

ADC: 115

PDP: 6,616

LP: 2,678

NNPP: 39

SDP: 07





Total votes cast: 19,159

Rejected votes: 967

Total votes cast: 20,126

Four polling units cancelled due to violence, destruction of election materials such ballot boxes and papers and over voting.





EGBADO SOUTH LG





Registered voters: 13,3001

Accredited Voters: 31,192

APC: 18,471

ADC: 342

PDP: 5,012

LP: 3,126

NNPP: 117

Total valid votes: 29,518

Rejected votes: 1,672

Total votes cast: 31,190





EWEKORO LG





Registered voters: 94,681

Accredited Voters: 18,411

APC: 9,778

ADC: 1,247

PDP: 3,646

LP: 2,287

NNPP: 79

Total valid votes: 17,521

Rejected votes: 876

Total votes cast: 18,397





ABEOKUTA NORTH LG





Registered voters: 167,753

Accredited Voters: 33,027

APC: 20,094

ADC: 1,285

PDP: 5,057

LP: 4,092

NNPP: 104





Total valid votes: 31,270

Rejected votes: 1,738

Total votes cast: 33,008

Two units cancelled due to over voting.





IJEBU NORTH LG





Registered voters: 133,122

Accredited Voters: 34,035

APC: 21,844

ADC: 300

PDP: 7,233

LP: 2,372

NNPP: 50

Total valid votes: 32,289

Rejected votes: 1,555

Total votes cast: 33,844





Two unit cancelled due to mal-accreditation.





IJEBU NORTH-EAST LG





Registered voters: 52,457

Accredited Voters: 13,206

APC: 7,430

ADC: 135

PDP: 2,859

LP: 1,779

NNPP: 19

Total valid votes: 12,522

Rejected votes: 683

Total votes cast: 13,205





IMEKO AFON LG





Registered voters: 70,223

Accredited Voters: 18,411





APC: 12,146

ADC: 143

PDP: 4,560

LP: 568

NNPP: 32

Total valid votes: 17,639

Rejected votes: 762

Total votes cast: 18,411





ODEDA LG





Registered voters: 94,048

Accredited Voters: 22,068

APC: 12,945

ADC: 425

PDP: 3,855

LP: 3,064

NNPP: 73

Total valid votes: 20,917

Rejected votes: 1,123

Total votes cast: 22,040





EGBADO NORTH LG





Registered voters: 130,063

Accredited Voters: 33,594

APC: 19,053

ADC: 491

PDP: 9,830

LP: 1,535

NNPP: 478

Total valid votes: 31,972

Rejected votes: 1,438

Total votes cast: 33,410





IJEBU-ODE LG





Registered voters: 90,760

Accredited Voters: 25,028

APC: 16,072

ADC: 188

PDP: 4,057

LP: 3,162

NNPP: 56





Total valid votes: 24,058

Rejected votes: 882

Total votes cast: 24,940

One cancellation due to over voting





SAGAMU LG





Registered voters: 169,347

Accredited Voters: 38,641

APC: 21,118

ADC: 323

PDP: 8,136

LP: 6,437

NNPP: 152

Total valid votes: 36,825

Rejected votes: 1,797

Total votes cast: 38,622





IPOKIA LG





Registered voters: 136,281

Accredited Voters: 39,928





APC: 16,929

ADC: 162

PDP: 16,082

LP: 1,860

NNPP: 186

Total valid votes: 37472

Rejected votes: 2,450

Total votes cast: 39,922





ODOGBOLU LG





Registered voters: 95,530

Accredited Voters: 23,123

APC: 12,374

ADC: 179

PDP: 6,176

LP: 2,688

NNPP: 36

Total valid votes: 22,096

Rejected votes: 1,027

Total votes cast: 23,123





One unit was cancelled due to over voting





ABEOKUTA SOUTH LG





Registered voters: 242,151

Accredited Voters: 50,289

APC: 28,111

ADC: 587

PDP: 7,787

LP: 8,930

NNPP: 137

Total valid votes: 47,768

Rejected votes: 2,454

Total votes cast: 50,222

One polling unit was cancelled due to violence





OGUN WATERSIDE LG





Registered voters: 52,359

Accredited Voters: 15,121

APC: 8,522

ADC: 148

PDP: 5,090

LP: 481

NNPP: 29

Total valid votes: 14,404

Rejected votes: 714

Total votes cast: 15,118

Two units were cancelled due to no access to polling unit and over voting.





IFỌ LGA





REGD VOTERS – 261,988

ACCREDITED VOTERS 49,414





APC – 26,507

LP – 9,751

NNPP 161

PDP 5,760

TOTAL VALID VOTES – 46,013

REJECTED VOTES – 3,401

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 49,414





