Breaking : Peter Obi Wins Another LGA In Lagos

Published: February 26, 2023


 The candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi has won another local government area in Lagos State 

Peter who was declared the winner of Ikeja Local Government Area earlier has won the Kosofe LGA 

This was announced by the LGA returning officer at the Headquarters of the Local Government at Ojota 

These are the results 

Kosofe LGA 

LP = 46,554

APC = 36,882

PDP = 4058 

So far nine Local Government results have been obtained by CKN News 

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC won seven Lagos Mainland, Agege , Badagry , Ikorodu, Epe 

While the Labour Candidate won Ikeja and Kosofe


