Breaking : Peter Obi Wins Another LGA In Lagos

The candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi has won another local government area in Lagos State

Peter who was declared the winner of Ikeja Local Government Area earlier has won the Kosofe LGA

This was announced by the LGA returning officer at the Headquarters of the Local Government at Ojota

These are the results

Kosofe LGA

LP = 46,554

APC = 36,882

PDP = 4058

So far nine Local Government results have been obtained by CKN News

Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC won seven Lagos Mainland, Agege , Badagry , Ikorodu, Epe

While the Labour Candidate won Ikeja and Kosofe

