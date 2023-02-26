Breaking : Peter Obi Wins Another LGA In Lagos

The candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi has won another local government area in Lagos State
Peter who was declared the winner of Ikeja Local Government Area earlier has won the Kosofe LGA
This was announced by the LGA returning officer at the Headquarters of the Local Government at Ojota
These are the results
Kosofe LGA
LP = 46,554
APC = 36,882
PDP = 4058
So far nine Local Government results have been obtained by CKN News
Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC won seven Lagos Mainland, Agege , Badagry , Ikorodu, Epe
While the Labour Candidate won Ikeja and Kosofe
