Lagos State Presidential Election Results.

The candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi has defeated Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC at Ikeja LGA in the just concluded Presidential election

Full Results





LGA Ikeja





APC 21,276

LP 30,004

PDP 2,280

NNPP 337





LGA: Ibeju Lekki





APC 14,685

LP. 10,410

PDP. 2,329

NNPP. 148





LGA : Badagry

APC: 31,903

LP : 10,956

PDP: 6,024

NNPP : 153





LGA: Agege

APC: 29,568

LP: 13,270

NNPP: 1,513

PDP: 4,498

