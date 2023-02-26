Breaking : Tinubu Leads , Followed By Obi As INEC Release Three LGAs Results In Lagos ( See Full Results)

The All Progressives Congress have taken the lead in the Presidential election results released so far in Lagos
APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in the three local Government areas declared by INEC on Sunday
The local Government areas were that of Epe , Ikorodu and Epe
The Labour Party candidate is second with the cumulative results from the three local government areas
Here are the results
Mainland LGA
APC : 20,030
LP : 18, 698
PDP : 3,005
NNPP : 257
Ikorodu
APC: 50, 353
LP: 28,954
PDP: 4, 508
NNPP: 400
Epe
APC: 19, 867
LP: 3,497
PDP: 5,221
NNPP: 96
There are 20 local government areas in Lagos
The collation of the results will continue on Monday according to the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Akure the Chief Electoral Returning Officer
