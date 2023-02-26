Breaking : Tinubu Leads , Followed By Obi As INEC Release Three LGAs Results In Lagos ( See Full Results)

Published:

The All Progressives Congress have taken the lead in the Presidential election results released so far in Lagos

APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in the three local Government areas declared by INEC on Sunday

The local Government areas were that of Epe , Ikorodu and Epe

The Labour Party candidate is second with the cumulative results from the three local government areas

Here are the results





Mainland LGA





APC : 20,030

LP : 18, 698

PDP : 3,005

NNPP : 257





Ikorodu





APC: 50, 353

LP: 28,954

PDP: 4, 508

NNPP: 400





Epe





APC: 19, 867

LP: 3,497

PDP: 5,221

NNPP: 96





There are 20 local government areas in Lagos

The collation of the results will continue on Monday according to the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Akure the Chief Electoral Returning Officer

