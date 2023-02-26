Sunday, 26 February 2023

Breaking : Tinubu Leads , Followed By Obi As INEC Release Three LGAs Results In Lagos ( See Full Results)

Published: February 26, 2023


 The All Progressives Congress have taken the lead in the Presidential election results released so far in Lagos 

APC Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won in the three local Government areas declared by INEC on Sunday 

The local Government areas were that of Epe , Ikorodu and Epe

The Labour Party candidate is second with the cumulative results from the three local government areas 

Here are the results 


Mainland LGA 


APC : 20,030

LP : 18, 698

PDP : 3,005

NNPP : 257


Ikorodu 


APC: 50, 353

LP: 28,954 

PDP: 4, 508

NNPP: 400


Epe


APC: 19, 867

LP: 3,497 

PDP: 5,221

NNPP: 96


There are 20 local government areas in Lagos 

The collation of the results will continue on Monday according to the Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Akure the Chief Electoral Returning Officer 


