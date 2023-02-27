PDP's Candidate Jandor Visits Woman Attacked During Election In Lagos

Published:

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, on Sunday paid a visit to Bina Efidi, a female voter who was attacked at her polling unit in Surulere area of the state during the presidential and National Assembly election held on Saturday.





Some suspected political thugs stormed the location and destroyed ballot boxes while voting was ongoing. They also attacked some voters who restricted them, including Efidi who was injured on her face.





The victim, however, earned praises from social media users when she returned to cast her vote after first aid treatment was administered on her.





Jandor shared pictures from his visit via his Twitter handle on Sunday.





He said, "The incidents of violence we saw across Lagos state yesterday has been one of the major reasons we seek and working assiduously towards having a breath of fresh air in Lagos and push for state wide reforms that will eradicate the criminal patronage system that uses our youth as weapons to advance the selfish causes of certain individuals.





“Months after we first raised alarm about election related violence, Mrs. Bina Jennifer Efidi became a victim of the ruling party’s wickedness.





“I visited her today to applaud her bravery and resilience to exercise her franchise in order to unseat the present wickedness called government.”





