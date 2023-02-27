Bola Tinubu Wins 31 LGAs In Oyo State

Published:

Bola Tinubu is maintaining a consistent victory in 31 local governments out of the 33 LGAs in Oyo State so far announced by the State Independent Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC announced results of the presidential election held on Saturday February 25, 2023, as collated local government by local governments.

CKN News reports that APC aced 31 out of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State announced so far at Dr. Mutiu Agboke Collation Centre, INEC state headquarters, Ibadan:

But the State Collation Officer for the presidential election, Prof Babatunde Olusola Kehinde, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), announced a break, saying the collation of the results of the poll would resume by 8a.m tomorrow (Monday)

