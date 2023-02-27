Atiku Wins 10 LGAs In His Home State Of Adamawa

Published:

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has taken the lead in his home state of Adamawa

In the result announced by the Collation Officer for Numan Local Government, Prof Reuben Gunnie, the Labour Party candidate polled a total of 10, 229 votes, with Atiku coming second with 8,984 votes. Candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Congress finished third and fourth on the log with 5,115 and 270 votes respectively.

Meanwhile, in the 11 Local Government Areas results declared so far, Atiku won in 10, losing only Numan to Mr Peter Obi.

The former vice president won in Lamurde, Girei, Shelleng, Toungo, Guyuk, Ganye and Mayo-Belwa Local Government Areas.

Other LGs won by the PDP included Song, Demsa and Fufore Local Government Areas.

As of the time of filing this report, results were being awaited from 10 Local Government Councils.

