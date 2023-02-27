Upset : Peter Obi Defeats Bola Tinubu In Lagos

Published:





Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP Peter Obi has defeated the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Lagos, his home state.

According to the results declared, Obi polled 582,664 while Tinubu scored 541,850.

Although, the APC candidate won more local government areas, Obi defeated Tinubu with the majority of the votes cast in the state.

All the results of the 20 local governments have been declared. Tinubu won in 11 while Obi won in nine local governments.

See the results below.





Lagos State

Presidential Election

1) Agege LGA Lagos

APC 29,568

LP 13,270

NNPP 1513

PDP 4498

2) Badagry LGA Lagos

APC 31,903

LP 10,956

NNPP 153

PDP 6,024

Meanwhile the LP agent collation agent alleged that the LG agent was asked to sign the result at gunpoint

3) Ikeja LGA

APC 21,276

LP 30,004

NNPP 337

PDP 2280

4) Ibeju Lekki Lagos

APC 14, 685

LP 10,410

NNPP 104

PDP 2,329

5) IKORODU LGA

Registered voters – 364,072

Accredited voters – 89, 414

APC – 50, 353

LP – 28, 951

NNPP – 400

PDP – 4508

Valid votes – 84,096

Rejected votes – 3, 892

Labour Party Chairman, Lagos Dayo Ekon claimed it was 29,22 LP against the 28,951 recorded votes.

6) Epe LGA

APC: 19,867

PDP: 5,221

LP:3,497

NNPP: 76

7) Lagos Mainland

APC: 20,030

LP: 18,698

PDP: 3002

Amuwo Odofin

Registered Voters – 325,230

Accredited Voters – 75,489

Total Valid Votes – 73,007

APC – 13,318

LP – 55,547

PDP – 2,383

9) Kosofe

Registered Voters – 474,772

Accredited Voters – 94,838

Total Valid Votes –

APC – 36,883

LP – 46,554

PDP – 4,058

10) Oshodi Isolo LGA

APC: 27, 181

LP: 51,020

NNPP: 413

PDP: 3,139

11) Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA

APC: 25, 938

LP: 35,863

NNPP: 436

PDP: 4,680

12) Ijaiye

APC: 30,756

LP: 25,437

NNPP: 232

PDP: 2,997

13) Surulere LGA

APC:39,002

LP:36,923

NNPP: 442

PDP: 2651





Total Votes





Peter Obi : 582,454





Bola Tinubu: 572, 606

Share This