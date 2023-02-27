Atiku Abubakar In Early Lead In Eight Kaduna LGs, Obi Wins Three

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has won five out of the eight Local Government Areas declared so far in the Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna State.

The LGAs won by Atiku are Giwa, Makarfi, Kaduna South, Kauru and Lere, all in the Northern part of the state.

Atiku is closely followed by the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who has won three local government areas in the southern part of the state. They include, Kaura, Kajuru and Jaba.

Of the eight LGAs declared so far, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, had yet to win in a single local government area.





The results as follows:

Giwa Local Government Area, Kaduna

Presidential





APC -19,922

PDP – 22,302

LP – 565

Registered voters – 149,456

Valid votes – 46,435

Rejected Votes – 1,662

Kaura LGA(Kaduna)

