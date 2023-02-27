Monday, 27 February 2023

Breaking : Obi Again Defeats Tinubu At Lagos Largest LGA Alimoso ( LP 9 LGA , APC 11 LGA )

Published: February 27, 2023


 Peter Obi the candidate of the Labour has once again defeated his APC candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State largest local Government area of Alimoso

This was announced at the Lagos State collation centre today 

He also won Ojo LGA while Tinubu won Mushin

By this result the APC won 11 LGAs while Labour Party won 9

Results 


Alimoso LGA

APC : 62,909

LP : 71, 327

PDP : 8, 201

NNPP :701


Mushin LGA 

APC: 41, 907

LP: 23,390

PDP: 3, 478

NNPP: 410


Ojo LGA 

APC: 20 , 603

LP: 38,859

PDP: 3,701


