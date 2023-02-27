Breaking : Obi Again Defeats Tinubu At Lagos Largest LGA Alimoso ( LP 9 LGA , APC 11 LGA )

Peter Obi the candidate of the Labour has once again defeated his APC candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State largest local Government area of Alimoso
This was announced at the Lagos State collation centre today
He also won Ojo LGA while Tinubu won Mushin
By this result the APC won 11 LGAs while Labour Party won 9
Results
Alimoso LGA
APC : 62,909
LP : 71, 327
PDP : 8, 201
NNPP :701
Mushin LGA
APC: 41, 907
LP: 23,390
PDP: 3, 478
NNPP: 410
Ojo LGA
APC: 20 , 603
LP: 38,859
PDP: 3,701
