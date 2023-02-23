Two Arrested For Gang Raping Pregnant Woman In Adamawa

Published:

Men of the Adamawa state police command have apprehended two men identified as Suleiman Adamu, 29, and Ahmadu Umaru Gambo, 26, for allegedly abducting and gang raping a pregnant housewife in Machimim community in Maiha Local Government Area.

According to the police, Suleiman is an uncle to the housewife while Ahmadu is a neighbour to her. Both of them are married and blessed with children. It all started with Suleiman, who met Gambo, his friend and informed him about his love for his uncle's housewife and his intention to have sex with her. The suspects perfected their evil plan on how to invade the house by night after they were informed that her husband had travelled.

Police investigation shows the suspects wore face masks, armed themselves with a cutlass and stormed the house by 11:00pm, and forced the first wife to lay face down and whisked away the 2nd wife. They allegedly dragged the victim to a valley where both of them raped and abandoned her there unknown to them that she was able to identify her neighbour.

The matter was reported to the police and the suspects were arrested on February 19, 2023. Both of them have since confessed to committing the crime during interrogation at the police headquarters on Tuesday, February 21.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje,said that the Commissioner of Police, Afolabi Babatola, had ordered that the matter be transferred to CID for further investigation and immediate arraignment.

