Lawyer Denies Trending Pictures Of Nnamdi Kanu

It has become compelling that an important subject capable of prejudicing/negatively impacting our efforts towards the unconditional release of our indefatigable Client - Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is clarified.

Without prejudice to the undisclosed/unclear motive(s) behind the sharing of these pictures, ostensibly purporting same to be Onyendu’s recent pictures, we wish to categorically state as follows:

1. The said pictures are NOT Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s recent pictures. They are his old pictures, which were taken before his forcible abduction in Kenya by the Nigerian Security Agents.

2. Onyendu does not have access to any form of electronic device, including cameras or telephones, in the DSS dungeon where he is presently being illegally detained in solitary confinement.

3. Onyendu’s visitors are also not allowed entrance into the DSS facility with any form of electronic gadget, which includes phones and cameras.

4. More importantly, Onyendu’s health condition is fast deteriorating with no visible improvement, and as a matter of fact, Onyendu is not looking healthy by any standard.

5. It is important to note that a junior colleague from my Chambers was among those who visited Onyendu on Monday- 20th February, 2023, and he reverted with the same report on the deteriorating health status of Onyendu.

6. Just yesterday, we were in Court to prosecute Onyendu’s case filed before the Federal High Court, Abuja, to compel the DSS to allow him access to his personal doctors for immediate independent medical examination.

We, therefore, urge you all to kindly ignore these pictures, which are mischievously purported to be Onyendu’s recent pictures, as they are highly misleading.

Thank you all, and remain blessed.

Signed:

Sir ifeanyi Ejiofor, Esq. (KSC)

IPOB's Lead Counsel .

