How I Escaped Assassination...Osun State Speaker

Published:

Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, yesterday, narrated how he escaped being assassinated by political hoodlums in Ilesa, Osun East senatorial district.

This came as the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, traded words over the alleged killing of their members in the town.

Owoeye, who addressed newsmen, said the security personnel attached to his convoy resisted hoodlums, who opened fire on his constituency office in Ilesa, Osun State while holding a meeting there.

According to him, “It took the gallantry of security personnel around me to resist the hoodlum that started firing gunshots on my office while I was having a meeting with a group in the early hours of yesterday.

“I was also informed that the electrification projects, which I had expended over N15 million at Oke-Aga have been destroyed and riddled with bullets. I sympathized with the community, which will be thrown into darkness because of this senseless politics.”

APC, PDP trade blames over political killings

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima campaign organisation in Osun State, Oluremi Omowaiye has accused the PDP thugs of killing five of the party members in Eti-Oni, Atakumosa-East Local Government Area of the state.

However, the PDP Caretaker Chairman in the state, Akindele Adekunle, in a statement, yesterday, said it was APC hoodlums that attacked and killed two PDP members in Ilesa, while the third victim is presently in a coma.

Share This