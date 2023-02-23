Banks Deny Reports Of Shutting Down Services For Elections

Published:

The Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) says all bank branches and digital channels will be open for banking services before, during, and after the elections.

The association said this in a statement signed by its president, Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The body said that Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) had not received any directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to shut down banking services for five days, as stated in a fake press release.

“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends.

“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated.

“Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.

“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.

“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections,” it said.

It urged Nigerians not to panic, urging them to ignore the trending message maliciously concocted to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.

It advised Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections, wishing the nation a successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.

ACAMB is the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector.





(NAN)

