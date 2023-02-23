We Will Deal With Any Highly Placed Politician Igniting Protests ....NSA Monguno

Published:

The government has warned politicians to desist from exploiting the ongoing economic challenges in the country, to cause trouble before, during, and after the 2023 general elections.

The Nigerian government has said it is aware of plots by subversive elements to use the current socio-economic climate created by the naira redesign policy to ignite civil unrest in the country.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno made this known at the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in Abuja on Wednesday, warning politicians to desist from exploiting the ongoing economic challenges in the country, to cause trouble before, during, and after the 2023 general elections.

Monguno, who was represented by a deputy director in the NSA office, Sanusi Galadima, explained that the actions of some politicians had led to violence in some states.

According to the statement, the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that the 2023 general elections are peaceful and credible, and will not allow any individual or group to subvert the process.

“It is instructive to state that the government is very much aware of plots by domestic subversive elements and their external collaborators to use the current socio-economic climate in the country due to well-intended government policies to ignite civil unrest during the election.

“To this end, in line with Mr. President’s commitment to ensure a peaceful transition of political power to a democratically elected government through free, fair and credible elections, security agents have been charged to ensure lawful deployment to deal decisively with any individual or group involved, no matter how highly placed,” he said.

Share This