The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has scored to the highest votes in Benue State despite the Labour Party, Peter Obi, wining in majority of the 23 Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu defeated Obi with a margin of about 2000 and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar with a total of 310,468.

He won in nine LGAs while Obi lead in the remaining 14 LGAs of the state with the total of 308, 372 votes.

