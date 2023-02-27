Peter Obi Wins Edo State With 12 LGAs

Published:

The candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won the February 25, presidential election in Edo state by a wide margin.

The Labour Party won in 12 local governments to emerge the winner in the state while the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the remaining six local governments leaving the Peoples Democratic Party with no local government.

Announcing the results, the Edo State Collation Officer, Vice Chancellor, University of Uyo, Prof.Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, said the Labour Party candidate Peter Obi scored a total of 331,163 votes to win the presidential election in the state.









