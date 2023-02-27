Presidential Election: Atiku Floors Tinubu, Obi In Bauchi

Published:

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won the presidential election in 18 out of 20 local government areas of Bauchi State.

Announcing the results by the Bauchi State Collation Officer for the Presidential election, Professor Abdulkarim Sambo who is the Vice Chancellor of Federal University Dutse at the INEC office in Bauchi.

Sambo said that Atiku polled 426,607 votes to defeat the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 316,694 and only won two LGAs including Toro and Itas Gadau local government areas





Share This