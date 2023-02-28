Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Atiku Wins Sokoto, Defeats Tinubu, Others

Published: February 28, 2023


 


The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Saturday’s presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has defeated his opponents to win the Sokoto State elections with a total of 288,679 votes.

Atiku was keenly followed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, who scored a total number of 285,444 votes, while candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and New Nigerian Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, came third and fourth with a total of 6,568 and 1,300 votes respectively.

Announcing the results at exactly 2:38 am on Tuesday, the returning officer for the Presidential election in the state, Prof. Kabiru Bala, the Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, invited party representatives to sign the results.


