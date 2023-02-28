Atiku Defeats Tinubu With Over 150k Votes In El-Rufai’s Kaduna

Published:

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has emerged winner of Saturday’s presidential election in Kaduna State.

Atiku garnered 554,360 to beat the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who got 399,293 to come second while Labour Party’s Peter Obi polled 294,494 to claim third position.

But Obi won in seven Local Government Areas of Chikun, Kaura, Kajuru, Jaba, Kachia, Jema’a and Zango-Kataf while Tinubu won in troubled Birnin-Gwari as well as Sanga LGA where the state Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, hails from.

Atiku on his part won in 14 LGAs which include Giwa, Kauru, Lere, Ikara, Kagarko, Zaria, Sabon-Gari, Makarfi, Kaduna South, Kudan, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kubau and Soba





