Election Results Collation :Call INEC Chairman To Order , Obasanjo Tells Buhari ( See Full Text Of Letter)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu to order

Obasanjo in a letter issued today and personally signed by him asked the President Buhari to urge the INEC Chairman to do the right and prevent a looming breakdown of law and order

He asked the INEC to adhere to its law by making sure that all results of last week's Presidential election were uploaded to the server in order to prevent any suspicion on the parts of political parties

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari's resolve to make this year's election credible but believe that some INEC officials including its Chairman is trying to compromise the process

"For INEC, a lot of money was spent to introduce BVAS, and the Server for immediate transmission of results from polling units.

"It is no secret that INEC officials, at operational level, have been allegedly compromised to make what should have worked not to work and to revert to manual transmission of results which is manipulated and the results doctored.

"The Chairman of INEC may claim ignorance but he cannot fold his hands and do nothing when he knows that election process has been corrupted and most of the results that are brought outside BVAS and Server are not true reflection of the will of Nigerians who have made their individual choice.

"At this stage, we do not need wittingly or unwittingly to set this country on fire with the greed, irresponsibility and unpatriotic act of those who allegedly gave money to INEC officials for perversion and those who collected the blood money."

