Senate : Tinubu's Campaign DG Gov Lalong Loses In Plateau, Ned Nwoko Wins In Delta

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong who is also the Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has lost the bid to clinch the Plateau South Senatorial District slot.

He lost to Rtd AVM Bali Ninkap Napoleon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday.

Meanwhile Ned Nwoko has been declared the winner of the 2023 Delta North senatorial election.

The Returning Officer for the exercise, Dr. Mrs Josephine Anene-Okeakwa declared him the winner on Monday. Mr Nwoko of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 92,514 votes, to defeat Ken Kanma of the Labour Party (LP), who polled 86,121 votes.

