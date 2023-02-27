Breaking: Peter Obi Defeats Tinubu , Atiku In Nasarawa State

Published:





Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has scored the highest votes in Saturday’s presidential election in Nasarawa State.

Obi polled a total votes of 191,361 in the contest to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Ahmed Bola-Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, who got 172,922 votes while Mr. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party secured 147, 093 votes

CKN News eports that the presidential election results were collated and announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC), collation officer in Nasarawa State, Prof. Ishaya Tanko.

Tanko, who is the Vice-Chancellor University of Jos, Plateau state, saod the NNPP Presidential Candidate got a total of 12,715 votes.

According to the Collation Officer, the total registered votes in the state were 2,552,716 while the total valid votes are 540,566.

He, however, maintained that the accredited voters in the state were 562,464 but the total votes cast were 556,937 while the rejected votes were 16,371.

