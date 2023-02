Published:

About nine politics today walked out of the Presidential election collation centre

Some of the parties include the PDP, Labour Party

According to the National Secretary of Labour Party and Dino Melaye of the PDP told members of the media that this was due to the inability of the National Chairman of INEC Mahmood Yakubu to listen to their plea that the results be uploaded to the Central server

They've called for the cancellation of the entire process

Share This