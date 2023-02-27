Atiku Wins In Akwa Ibom

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has won the elections in Akwa Ibom State with 214,012 votes.

Also, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came second with 160,620 votes, and Labour Party, third with 132, 683 votes, while the Young Progressives Party (YPP) and New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) came fourth and fifth with 27,179 and 7, 796 votes respectively.

Announcing the results on Monday in Uyo, the State Collation officer for the 2023 Presidential election in Akwa Ibom, Prof. Emmanuel Adigio, Vice Chancellor of the Nigeria Maritime University said the total number of votes cast was 587,417.

Adigio said registered voters were 2,357,418, accreditated voters were 594,450, total valid votes were 555,089, and rejected votes were 32, 328.





Share This