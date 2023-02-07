Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Tems Is Not First Nigeria's Female Grammy Award Winner...CKN

Published: February 07, 2023


 

A former Artiste & Promotions Manager Of Sony Music ( Nigeria ) Chris Kehinde Nwandu has reacted to reports in certain sections of the media that Tems is the first Nigerian Female Grammy Award winner 

This was his post on the topic

TEMS CANNOT BE THE FIRST FEMALE NIGERIAN TO WIN GRAMMYS ....CKN


I have seen and read even from those whom you expected to know better that Tems is the first Nigerian female artiste to win a Grammy 


That's pure lie


It's either they've not heard the name SADE ADU or they've not listen to SWEETEST TABOO and so many hits from this mega star 


Her mum is British but her dad is Nigerian from one of the States of the South West 


Just like SEAL a Nigerian born US based artiste who won about Grammy in the 90s with KISS OF THE ROSE , Sade Adu  is the first Nigerian born female artiste to win that prestigious award 


That does not in any way diminish the achievement of highly talented Tems who probably is the FIRST HOME BASED NIGERIAN FEMALE ARTISTE TO WIN THE GRAMMY AWARD 


Just For The Records


Chris Kehinde Nwandu ( CKN ) was the former Artiste & Promotions Manager Of Sony Music ( Nigeria )


