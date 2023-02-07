Court Stops PDP From Suspending Nyesom Wike From Party

Published:





A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday restrained the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from suspending or expelling the Governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, from the party.

Justice James Omotosho made the order following an ex-parte motion filed by Governor Wike against the PDP and its top officials.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wike, in the motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, had sued the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

Others joined in the application dated and filed on Feb. 2 included the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu; National Secretary of PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

The governor is praying for an order directing all parties to maintain status quo and staying all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel him by the 1st to 5th respondents pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

