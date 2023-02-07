2023 : I Am In Vantage Position To Consolidate, Improve On Reforms In Civil Service, Says Oborevwori

Published:

Foremost Governorship Candidate in Delta State, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has said that his experience of working closely with Executive arm of government as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly puts him in a vantage position to consolidate and improve on the ongoing reforms in the civil service.





In his remarks at a meeting with the Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba, the State PDP Governorship Candidate

noted that the House of Assembly that he is privileged to lead for about six years now, worked closely with the Executive arm of government led by Governor Okowa to implement the administration’s policies and programmes.





"This experience puts me in a vantage position to consolidate and improve on the ongoing reforms in the civil service. In addition, an Oborevwori administration in Delta State will prioritize the following:

Training and retraining of staff for leadership development across all strata of the civil service as well as capacity building for the workforce to enhance productivity and promote excellent service delivery. I have done it in the Legislature and I will replicate it in the entire public service".









Others include, enhance the use of digital technology in the operations of government and ensure its full implementation across the service within a time frame for greater efficiency in service delivery, attract the best brains to the civil service by ensuring that merit and professionalism are the yardsticks for elevation into top management positions, recruitment of staff, especially in some professional areas where the workforce has depleted mostly due to retirement. A good example is the absence of forest guards/forestry officers which are required to check unnecessary felling of trees. Lest we forget, timber is a valuable resource with considerable revenue generating potentials. Our health care system is also in need of more healthcare professionals. As a matter of fact, emphasis will be placed on man power Planning in the Service, provision of low income housing estates for workers through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) and continuous regular payment of pensions to retirees", he said.

According to him, the Delta State Civil Service Commission Regulations (CSCR) 2019, which was an improvement of the 1978 law, is to equip civil servants with a working knowledge of the regulations governing their work, adding that Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat, an architectural showpiece, has made administration of the State with respect to the implementation of the policies and programmes of the State much easier and faster. "With most agencies of government now under one roof to perform government business, it has enhanced the speed of service delivery and reduced the cost of governance".





"The Independent Power Project (IPP) in the state, which currently supplies power to all government buildings has made the work of civil servants very exciting and fulfilling. Apart from facilitating the speed of document processing and other documentations, civil servants now enjoy a very conducive environment never experienced in the state to perform their duties", Rt Hon Oborevwori said.





The Delta State Contributory Health Care Scheme, one of the legacy programmes of the Okowa administration, he said, has made quality health care service available to civil servants irrespective of their cadre and rank, pointing out that; "Civil servants can now work into any of the health care provider to receive health care services without having to pay at the point of service".





Rt Hon Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria revealed that the Okowa's administration has also brought some stability and direction to the civil service through the instrumentality of a rejuvenated Civil Service Commission, saying that; "Currently, routine promotion of workers come as at when due, thus eliminating the problems associated with promotion arrears. It goes without saying that this is a morale booster for our civil servants".









He said that with the full implementation of the procurement process through the instrumentality of the Delta State Public Procurement Commission, civil servants now enjoy some measure of confidence in the procurement process of the State Government, saying emphasis is now on strict compliance with procurement guidelines and procedures in line with financial rules and regulations.





"Finally, upward review vehicle and housing loans to enable civil servants to buy cars and build their houses.The reward for hard work, they say, is more work. It is my hope and expectation that you will reciprocate Dr. Okowa’s good work in Delta State with your support in his bid to become the first Deltan to hold the office of Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. With him as Vice-President, Delta State will reap immense benefits in terms of infrastructural development and federal appointments", the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate said.





The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Patrick Ukah said that;You are the engine room of the Government, you translate the policies of the government on how to make it work or not to work, by attaining the post of a Permanent Secretary you are already on the other divide with us.... You are so important because you understand our programmes and understand what we are doing.We are very grateful and this is the time we need your cooperation more; this is the time we need to work total with each other so that together we will see a very good transition that we all will be proud of . I am very sure we have done very well and look forward to working much more better as we begin to wind down.





On his part, the Head of Service, Mr Reginald Bayako, commended the state Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP , Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and PDP Governorship Candidate, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for putting the programme together, saying that; "As it were, this is our own rally".

