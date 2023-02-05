Student Drowns In Swimming Pool Trying To Rescue Child

A student of the Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, Emmanuel Wamono, has drowned in a swimming pool while trying to save a child.
According to Ugandan news outlet, Campus Bee, on Sunday, Wamono died at the swimming pool at Mountain Inn Hotel in Mbale.
Wamono was a third year electrical engineering student.
The news of Wamono’s death was announced in a statement by the Makerere University Dean of Students, Winifred Kabumbuli, on Sunday.
The deceased will be buried on Monday at his village in Bunambutye village, Mbale District in Uganda.
