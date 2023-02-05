Mike Adenuga’s Favorite Daughter And Billionaire Heiress, Bella Disu Builds Shopping Mall In Lagos

Published:

Bella Disu, a daughter of Nigerian billionaire Mike Adenuga, is building a multimillion-dollar shopping mall in Opebi, the commercial hub of Ikeja, Lagos.





The new shopping mall christened “Ile-Oja” is situated along the ever-busy Opebi Allen Road in Ikeja. It has three floors with available lettable spaces from 75 square meters to 890 square meters. The mall is 98-percent complete, and is expected to open its doors to the public in the first quarter of 2023.





The shopping mall is being developed by Cobble-Stone Properties & Estates Limited, the property development company that Disu controls.





Cobble-Stone, which was established in 2011, owns a portfolio of landmark residential and commercial properties across Nigeria ranging from high rise apartments, terraced apartments and detached houses, to office spaces and retail shops.





In 2019, Coble-Stone launched Sisi Paris, a 10-storey luxury apartment complex in Ikoyi, Lagos.





Disu, 37, is the eldest daughter of Adenuga, the third wealthiest man in Nigeria, according to Forbes Magazine.





She presently serves as vice chairman of Globacom, the Nigerian mobile telecom giant that her father founded.





She also seats on the board of Nigerian construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc and Abumet Plc, a Nigerian glass and aluminium manufacturing company.





Disu is also the founder and president of Bella Disu Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides education and employment skills to disadvantaged children.





The French government presented her with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in December 2019 for her contributions to the preservation of arts and culture, particularly her coordination of the construction of the Alliance Francaise Mike Adenuga Centre in Ikoyi, Lagos.





By Chukwudi Iwuchukwu

Share This